The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,283,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $232,528,000 after acquiring an additional 939,242 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,104,050 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $136,990,000 after acquiring an additional 823,174 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,014,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,964,000 after acquiring an additional 772,523 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS opened at $189.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.