The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has $985.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $490.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $768.60.
Shares of TTD opened at $805.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.82, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $818.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.74. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80.
In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,388 shares of company stock worth $161,618,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
