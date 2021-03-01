The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Raised to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has $985.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $490.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $768.60.

Shares of TTD opened at $805.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.82, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $818.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.74. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at $16,323,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,388 shares of company stock worth $161,618,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

