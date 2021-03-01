The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $745.30.
Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,388 shares of company stock worth $161,618,515. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of TTD traded up $50.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $805.39. 886,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,417. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 275.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.74.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.