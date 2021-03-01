The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $745.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,739 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,963.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,514 shares in the company, valued at $20,437,224.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 194,388 shares of company stock worth $161,618,515. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded up $50.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $805.39. 886,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,417. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 275.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $818.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $696.74.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

