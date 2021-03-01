The Toronto-Dominion Bank Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

NYSE TD opened at $60.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $63.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

