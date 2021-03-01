The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $73.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The TJX Companies has outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s HomeGoods segment is seeing robust demand for a while now. This was witnessed in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, with open-only comp store sales rising 12% year over year in the HomeGoods (U.S.) segment. Apart from this, The TJX Companies has been benefiting from its solid e-commerce business. Moreover, management plans to roll out e-commerce services on homegoods.com during the end of 2021. However, temporary store closures in Europe and Canada amid COVID-19 adversely impacted sales during the fiscal fourth quarter. Management continues to expect its performance to be adversely affected by the temporary store closures during the fiscal first quarter. Apart from this, elevated pandemic-induced expenses and higher supply chain costs are a threat.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

