The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Cut to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $68.00 price target on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $76.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.04.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after acquiring an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

