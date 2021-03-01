The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading 10.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The RealReal traded as high as $28.22 and last traded at $28.18. 1,835,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,949,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.54.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on REAL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut The RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

In other The RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 152,735 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $3,086,774.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 204,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,139,230.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 5,000 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 688,256 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in The RealReal by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in The RealReal by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 462,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The RealReal by 75.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after acquiring an additional 408,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in The RealReal by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the period. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

