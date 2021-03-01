The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised The Marcus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Get The Marcus alerts:

MCS opened at $19.64 on Friday. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $610.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.