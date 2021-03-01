The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) Shares Gap Down to $47.42

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.42, but opened at $44.65. The Liberty SiriusXM Group shares last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 95 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMB)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

