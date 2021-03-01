The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. lowered its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group accounts for about 1.7% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,723 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,164,000 after acquiring an additional 134,442 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 633,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.