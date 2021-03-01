The Goldman Sachs Group Increases frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Price Target to $64.00

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FTDR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. frontdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.22.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. frontdoor has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth $50,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter worth $72,000.

frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.