The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $133.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.33.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $118.19 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Applied Materials by 69.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,799 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $457,746,000 after purchasing an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $362,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

