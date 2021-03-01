The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) a GBX 190 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) received a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IAG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 219.25 ($2.86).

LON IAG opened at GBX 191.95 ($2.51) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 149.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 1.20. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 546.60 ($7.14).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

