The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.60 ($28.94) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.30 ($21.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.03 ($23.56).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.03 ($17.68) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.75. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

