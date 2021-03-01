The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the January 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GDL stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 227,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,198.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 11,890 shares of company stock worth $105,022 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDL. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 32.4% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in The GDL Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in The GDL Fund by 13.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares during the period.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

