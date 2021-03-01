The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider Sells $6,643,065.95 in Stock

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total value of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

EL opened at $285.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.40. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $298.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.31, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,958,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,641,000 after purchasing an additional 336,491 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,651,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,702,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,236 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

