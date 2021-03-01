The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.64.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $13.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.90. 254,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,874,660. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $297.44. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

