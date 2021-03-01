The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 2,727.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

BX opened at $69.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

