Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of PDF Solutions worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,643,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 32.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 633,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 154,227 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 106,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PDFS. Craig Hallum downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. CJS Securities cut shares of PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

PDF Solutions stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.53 million, a PE ratio of -73.44 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

