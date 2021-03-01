Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 203.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

BFS stock opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $828.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

