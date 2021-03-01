Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,448 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Bristow Group by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $586,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $790.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $309.90 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

