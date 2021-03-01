Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 178,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 795,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 115,747 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,084.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 154,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147,833 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of 127.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

