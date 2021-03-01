Texas Permanent School Fund Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Insteel Industries worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Insteel Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,876,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,799,000 after buying an additional 56,997 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Insteel Industries by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 37.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 167,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,846 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 68.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

IIIN stock opened at $30.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market cap of $596.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $32.40.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

