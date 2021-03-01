Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 104.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after purchasing an additional 360,994 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 275,839 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 253,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 238.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 250,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 12.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

TR opened at $30.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of -0.02. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $58.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

