Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target Raised to $1,700.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) had its target price hoisted by BWS Financial from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.98% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,104.04 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $295.05 and a 12 month high of $1,190.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $944.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $655.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.09.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $1.23. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 59.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $801.00 per share, with a total value of $35,244.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 264 shares of company stock valued at $206,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 56.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

