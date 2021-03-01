Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $172.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.16. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $181.80.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $18,689,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

