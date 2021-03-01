Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stake Reduced by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,288.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 8,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,053,384.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,565,108.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,823,461 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.83.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $138.37 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.