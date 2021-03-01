Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Up 16,666.7% in February

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 16,666.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TCRRF opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Terrace Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
Terrace Energy Company Profile
