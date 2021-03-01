Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) Short Interest Up 16,666.7% in February

Terrace Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCRRF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 16,666.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TCRRF opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01. Terrace Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

Terrace Energy Company Profile

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

