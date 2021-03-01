Tendies (TEND) Market Cap Reaches $1.17 Million

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Tendies has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $57.82 million worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tendies token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tendies has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.69 or 0.00506324 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00070864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00077039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00077366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.34 or 0.00447664 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,914,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,514,531 tokens. The official website for Tendies is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

