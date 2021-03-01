Telos (TLOS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $842,708.00

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a market capitalization of $95.46 million and approximately $842,708.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

