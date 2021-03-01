Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,026,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 97,636 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $734,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,865 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Shares of VIV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,395. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.05.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

