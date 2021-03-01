Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Teekay LNG Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Teekay LNG Partners stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

