TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given Hold Rating at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a $8.21 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of TechnipFMC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of FTI opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,908,000 after acquiring an additional 232,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after purchasing an additional 818,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,626,000 after purchasing an additional 687,521 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after buying an additional 558,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

