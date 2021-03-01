TD Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG)

TD Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$16.50.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CG. CIBC lowered Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB lowered their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.05.

TSE:CG opened at C$12.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

