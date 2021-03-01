Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Raised to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86. The stock has a market cap of C$602.86 million and a P/E ratio of -13.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.49. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$37,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,459.10. Also, Director Ronald William Thiessen sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$233,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,007,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,427,903.82. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,000 shares of company stock valued at $819,536.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

