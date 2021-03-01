Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$411.28 million for the quarter.

TBL traded up C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$3.40. 194,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,164. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.57. Taiga Building Products has a one year low of C$0.51 and a one year high of C$3.45. The firm has a market cap of C$369.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24.

Taiga Building Products Company Profile

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber products; moldings; panels, such as plywood, oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting products; and preserved wood products.

