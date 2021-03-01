T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 1-Year High at $169.18

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $169.18 and last traded at $169.15, with a volume of 36569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after buying an additional 730,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth $66,353,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 399,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

