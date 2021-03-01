T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Holdings Trimmed by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,475 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,129,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,452,763,000 after acquiring an additional 563,135 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,897,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,554,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,333,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,161,000 after acquiring an additional 180,251 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,609,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,638,000 after acquiring an additional 217,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,495,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after acquiring an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $162.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.60. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.