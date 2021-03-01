Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Update

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, an increase of 353.5% from the January 28th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $4.12 on Monday. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $7.89. The company has a market cap of $87.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

