SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock worth $542,256. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

SYNNEX stock opened at $89.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.34. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

