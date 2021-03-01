Swiss National Bank Sells 377,200 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Cronos Group worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Cronos Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 129,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cronos Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC lowered Cronos Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

