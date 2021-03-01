Swiss National Bank Invests $3.60 Million in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUP opened at $30.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.53 and a beta of 3.01.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

