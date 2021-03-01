Swiss National Bank Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Hostess Brands worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter.

TWNK opened at $14.39 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.61.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

