Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Domtar were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Domtar by 34.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Domtar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Domtar by 7.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 4.7% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UFS. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

UFS stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

