Swapcoinz (SPAZ) One Day Volume Hits $1.28 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Swapcoinz has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $1.28 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swapcoinz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swapcoinz has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swapcoinz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.00465213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00073959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000918 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00077801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00079827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00053037 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00473849 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00199314 BTC.

Swapcoinz Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swapcoinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swapcoinz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.