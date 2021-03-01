SVB Leerink Downgrades Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.11.

ZYME opened at $36.31 on Thursday. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $15.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock worth $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Zymeworks by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

