SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP)

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $13.48 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 625,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,902,453 shares of company stock worth $30,305,826.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

