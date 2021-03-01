SVB Financial Group Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIVB. Bank of America upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $505.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $550.40. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total transaction of $75,640.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $19,179,592. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,287,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 752,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,014,000 after buying an additional 426,124 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,609,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 472,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,148,000 after buying an additional 281,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,252,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,649,273,000 after buying an additional 237,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.