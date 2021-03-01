Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,317,340 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 267,452 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 318,620 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,600 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,247 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,037,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stefan K.F. Schwabe sold 46,347 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,024,268.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,529.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

