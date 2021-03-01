Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Sunoco stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.87. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sunoco by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,903 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

